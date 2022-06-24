Sahpra approves new treatment for HIV positive children

The regulatory body said the treatment came in granules that could be sprinkled on soft food or dissolved in milk or water.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Health and Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Friday approved and registered a new combination antiretroviral treatment for infants and young children who are HIV positive.

The 4-in-1 formulation, which is called Quadrimune, doesn't need to be stored in a fridge.

Sahpra said this treatment was developed by the drugs for neglected diseases initiative and pharmaceutical company, Cipla.

“These new treatment regimens for infants and children with HIV heralds a huge breakthrough. The formulations are also recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). SAHPRA is committed to enabling access to innovative health products that work well and that adhere to the tenets of safety, quality and efficacy,” indicates Sahpra CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.