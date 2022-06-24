One Voice of All Hawkers Association criticises attacks on foreign nationals

As the week draws to a close, foreign nationals in parts of Johannesburg are living in fear of being constantly attacked by organisations like the Dudula Movement.

JOHANNESBURG - The One Voice of All Hawkers Association said that the recent attacks on foreign nationals was not only unfair but it’s disturbing to see.

This statement follows recent attacks on foreign nationals.

Earlier this week, Operation Dudula members marched to Johannesburg Park Station to demand that Prasa allow only South African vendors to operate there.

The organisation threatened to shut down the busy station.

The Yeoville market was also set ablaze by what is believed to be the Dudula Movement.

There have been at least three events in the city this week aimed at getting rid of African migrants.

The associations Julekha Latib: "The way you force people off the street is not the way. The way should be a better engagement and not just push people off the street, meaning you can't just pull people off the street."

Organiser of the Dudula Movement, Simon Tsatse, and Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini could not be reached for comment.

The One Voice of All Hawkers Association has called on South Africans to not discriminate against people, no matter where they come from.