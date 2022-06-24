Nzimande says Sassa may be involved in NSFAS corruption

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said his department and Sassa would be investigating as to how qualifying students currently receiving funding from the scheme were approved.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande on Friday said he suspected that the entry point to corruption over funding at NSFAS in tertiary institutions was through the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Speaking in Pretoria on Friday afternoon, Nzimande provided an update of NSFAS funding for the 2022 academic year.

He said Sassa would be brought into the probe to assist in verifying the data submitted to NSFAS so they could deal with the students who were found to be receiving funding illegally.

"Because they know that they don't qualify, but they have found a way of providing false information in such that students that come from better off families benefit from NSFAS whilst poor students from the working class continue to be excluded."