NICD warns that more monkeypox cases could be recorded in SA in the coming days

Health Minister Joe Phaahla revealed that a man, aged 30, in Johannesburg had been confirmed positive for monkeypox.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has issued a stern warning that more cases of the monkeypox virus could be recorded in the next coming days.

Professor Cheryl Cohen of the NICD has urged government to roll out a plan to control the virus, with the first case reported on Thursday.

Experts at the NICD held a media briefing providing an analysis of the virus.

The health minister has indicated that a tracking process had already begun following the identification of the man with the virus in the country.

It’s feared that this could see more people being reported of positive for monkeypox in Joburg and other parts of the country.

Professor Cohen said that they would be monitoring the COVID-19 virus while government now focused more on the monkeypox virus.

"What we at NICD are recommending is that this is all part of COVID moving to be more like other respiratory diseases, so if you have flu or any other respiratory disease, you should be staying at home and most of those diseases, we recommend stay at home until the symptoms have resolved," Cohen said.

The NICD has indicated that the monkeypox virus has no specific groups for infections and has a low rate of mortality.

In South Africa, the virus is still in its early stages and can be prevented.

