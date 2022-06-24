Mourners bid farewell to six pupils who died in a car accident in Mthatha

The Ndamase Secondary School pupils lost their lives after leaving school near Mthatha.

MTHATHA - Mourners gathered in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Friday to bid farewell to six pupils who were killed in a car accident recently.

It's believed that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into a vehicle carrying the teenagers.

More than a dozen others were injured. The Ndamase Secondary School pupils lost their lives after leaving school near Mthatha.

The bakkie they were travelling in was believed to be stationary before a truck collided with it.

The Eastern Cape's Head of Education Mahlubandile Qwase said there were some of challenges in organising the funerals.

"I think we have managed to have a common ground with the families because I think they did not want to be converged in this fashion with the remains of their kids but we finally agreed that we would start with the burials. All families will then converge in this fashion."

The teenagers who died are between the ages of 14 and 18.