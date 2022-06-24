Makhura calls on delegates to reignite the ANC in Gauteng

The ANC in Gauteng is holding its 14th provincial conference in Benoni.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has called on members to reignite the African National Congress (ANC) so it becomes the party of first choice once more for South Africans.

Makhura delivered his political report as he wraps term as provincial chairperson.

The event, meant to kick off on Thursday, was delayed due to an impasse over 19 quarantined votes from Ekurhuleni, which have since been put aside to be dealt with after this conference.

Makhura told ANC members it was important to address setbacks and get the ANC back to being the public's preferred choice.

The day's programme has been delayed with credentials only going to take place on Friday evening.

Journalists missed out on national chair Gwede Mantashe's address as they sat through a media briefing with the outgoing provincial secretary.

On Saturday, delegates will nominate and elect new leaders who will then have the task of leading an organisation on the brink of losing the province in the 2024 general elections.

DELAYS

Outgoing provincial secretary Jacob Khawe has blamed administrative hurdles for delays in starting their 14th provincial conference.

The provincial executive committee spent most of the morning locked in talks on a way forward - with Khawe informing media the conference would go ahead.

The issue of five branches in Ekurhuleni threatened to stall this much-anticipated conference amid accusations of its delegates being unfairly excluded from that conference.

In a series of back and forth events, the matter was dealt with by both provincial and national executive committee members, with the NEC on Thursday night instructing the province to resolve the impasse and ensure the provincial conference goes ahead.

This means the 19 votes will be quarantined until the matter has been resolved.

It's unclear how long it will take to resolved the disputes, while Khawe admits the threat of legal action by delegates remains.