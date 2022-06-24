KZN farmer Edward Solomon found guilty of 2017 murder

KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said Solomon lived on the farm, along with the deceased, Mothi Ngubane, and the complainant, Mondli Lembede.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has found KwaZulu-Natal farmer Edward Solomon guilty of murder and attempted murder during an altercation on his farm in the Cramond area near New Hanover in December 2017.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said that Solomon lived on the farm, along with the deceased, Mothi Ngubane, and the complainant, Mondli Lembede.

Kara said that on the day of the incident, Ngubane and Lembede were part of a funeral procession at the homestead when Solomon interrupted and asked mourners to leave the area.

When they refused, he fired a shot, instantly killing Ngubane and wounding Lembede before fleeing to his house.

"The matter was adjourned to 3 October 2022 for presentencing reports," Kara said.