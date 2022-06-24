There's still hope of finding Khaya Magadla - Joburg EMS

It’s been nearly two weeks of searching for Khaya Magadla in a resource-intensive operation involving high-level technology, heavy-duty machinery, water technicians – as well rescuers from the police, and the EMS Aquatic Rescue Unit.

While the search operation for the missing six-year-old boy who fell into a manhole in Soweto may soon be forced to scale down, emergency services say there’s still hope of finding the child – even if Friday's efforts prove unsuccessful.

It’s been nearly two weeks of searching for Khaya Magadla in a resource-intensive operation involving high-level technology, heavy-duty machinery, water technicians – as well rescuers from the police, and the EMS Aquatic Rescue Unit.

Joburg EMS spokesperson - Robert Mulaudzi – however, says they are hopeful Friday’s extensive search at the Olifantsvlei water treatment plant will yield positive results.

“Our colleagues from Johannesburg water will continue monitoring the main plant – as and when anything comes through on the other side – they will be able to activate us and we will remain on standby,” said Mulaudzi.

Meanwhile, infrastructure expert, Gundo Maswime said it would not be a good sign if Magadla is not found at the main water treatment plant.

“If they are not able to locate him at the plant – that means he could be anywhere. The closer you move to the plant, the bigger the pipes become, and the corners of some pipes might have collapsed then he could be in any of the manholes.”

Speaking to the media on Monday – which would have also been Khaya’s sixth birthday - the boy’s father Kholekile Magadla pleaded with officials not to give up until his son’s remains have been found.