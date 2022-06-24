Joburg City Guide: Seven ways to cozy up this cold winter weekend

Bulk up on comfort food, keep toasty with live tunes and beat the winter blues with these entertaining pastimes.

JOHANNESBURG - As the winter chill sets in, you might want to lodge inside the house in fear of the cold. However, you can still brave the day and visit a few of these intimate and snug events to keep your spirits fire-hot this weekend.

WARM UP WITH THE SULTRY SOUNDS OF ACAPELLA GROUP - THE SOIL

Revive your soul with the beautiful sounds of Kasi-soul acapella trio, The Soil.

Join Buhlebendalo Mda, Luphindo and Ntsika Fana Ngxanga on the contemporary musical voyage, offering you a township grooves mix of jazz, hip hop and Afro-soul.

The internationally adorned trio will perform at the Theatre of Marcellus stage at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park from 24-25 June 2022.

Ticket cost R180 - 280.

You can purchase your ticket here.

BREAK A SWEAT AT KOMBONATION'S KAOFELA KAOFELA