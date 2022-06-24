Joburg EMS: No plans to call off search for Khaya Magadla (6) yet

Joburg EMS said that it was exploring all possible avenues to find the body of the six-year-old who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Dlamini, Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Services on Thursday said that it had no plans to call off the search for Khaya Magadla almost two weeks since the child is said to have fallen into an open manhole.

Joburg EMS said that it was exploring all possible avenues to find the body of the six-year-old who fell into the hole while playing with friends in Dlamini, Soweto.

A team of more than 30 rescuers, divers, engineers and technicians have been met with delays and challenges, the latest being news of yet another hidden manhole that must still be found.

Twelve days since the search for Magadla began, fatigue has begun to set in among the team of rescuers who are now closer to the final and most critical stage of their search for the missing boy.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that they had widened their search around the split chamber at the Olifantsvlei Water Treatment Plant, which is the last point in the sewer system that they believe Magadla’s body may have been swept to.

“We have requested our colleagues from the South African Police service to sweep the whole area where there’s reeds, then we’ll be satisfied that we’ve done our utmost best,” Mulaudzi said.

Meanwhile, as Magadla’s family hold on to the hope of finding their son’s remains, concerns have been raised over the state of the boy’s body given the extended period that he’s been trapped in the waste-infested water.