Joburg City Power vows to intensify removal of illegal connections

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power on Thursday said that it would intensify the removal of illegal connections across Johannesburg as part of their winter plan to reduce pressure from the electricity grid.

This follows numerous complaints by customers in the city, saying that their businesses were losing a lot of money due to constant outages.



City Power said that it had lost millions of rands replacing transformers and mini-substations that blew up due to overloading caused by the illegal connections.

The utility’s Isaac Mangena said: "About 10 tonnes of copper and aluminium cables worth an estimated amount of R10 million were removed. Most of the cables were found to have been stolen from the streetlights in the surrounding areas including along around Bloubosrand, Malibongwe Drive and Witkoppen Road."