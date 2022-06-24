Health Ombuds asked to investigate Rahima Moosa Hospital's CEO

Members of Parliament's portfolio committee of health visited the hospital on Friday following outcry over the suspension of a doctor and whistleblower.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Ombudsman has been asked to investigate why the CEO of the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospital is still working from home as the facility battles to provide basic services.

Dr Tim de Maayer was suspended after speaking out on the dire state of the facility.

He was later reinstated but it is understood he has been suspended again and a disciplinary process instituted against him.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Michelle Clark and member of committee Hasina Ismail held a meeting with hospital management, including acting CEO Dr Frew Benson.

When Clark asked why CEO Nozuko Mkabayi was not present, it was said that she had been on sick leave since Monday.

But Clark and Ismail still wanted to know about Dr de Maayer’s most recent suspension.

"But remember, he was suspended when she was here because he was suspended last week, so now I think the heat is on her with a lot of people coming around to see what is happening. MPs and the press are asking really hard-hitting questions and she is booked off sick since the 20th."

Despite many doctors and nurses filling the corridors of this hospital, it's been heard how Mkabayi has been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ismail has laid a complaint with the office of the Health Ombuds and representatives are set to visit the facility on Friday afternoon.