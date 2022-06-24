Gift of the Givers joins Gqeberha-based entities to increase water provision

The non-governmental organisation, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the local municipality are on a drive to provide additional millions of litres of water to residents daily.

CAPE TOWN - Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, has joined hands with other Gqeberha-based entities to increase water provision to drought-hit Nelson Mandela Bay.

Gift of the Givers Founder and CEO, Doctor Imtiaz Sooliman, said they've already drilled six boreholes, but they're aiming for thirty.

"We're putting taps at the schools, at all the schools and in fact, the schools called us and said please take the water and give it to the community, we will open the schools even during school holidays."

Sooliman stressed that repairing water leaks is also a major focus in their efforts to preserve as much water as possible.

