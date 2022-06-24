Gauteng PEC still deliberating over 19 quarantined Ekurhuleni votes

This issue has become a proxy battle for the conference – which is yet to get underway.

JOHANNESBURG - As delegates made their way into the Lakes Hotel in Benoni for the Gauteng African National Congress' (ANC’s) 14th provincial conference, its outgoing provincial executive committee (PEC) was still deliberating over 19 quarantined votes from Ekurhuleni.

The PEC met on Friday, as mandated by the national executive committee(NEC), which held a special meeting on the matter on Thursday night.

The 19 votes represent five branches said to have failed the party’s verification processes.

This issue has become a proxy battle for the conference – which was yet to begin.

The votes also represent branch delegates to the provincial conference.

Different lobby groups expect it to be a tight race but head counts have already indicated who the victors would be.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile are going head to head for the position of provincial chairperson.

They’ll take over from David Makhura in the party, with some already hopeful that this will be a sign of things to follow in the provincial government.

There’s no indication when this conference will formally kick-off.