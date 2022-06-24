Gauteng ANC meeting to resolve issue of quarantined Ekurhuleni conference votes

This after a special national executive committee meeting of the ANC resolved to allow the province to resolve its own matters.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is meeting on Friday in an attempt to resolve an impasse over 19 quarantined votes from last month’s violent Ekurhuleni regional conference.

The 19, belonging to five ANC branches, were quarantined following disputes around their verification to participate in that conference, the ANC only takes quarantined votes into consideration if they can have a material impact on conference outcomes.

A task team led by Jeff Radebe and Derek Hannekom, ANC officials and national working committee couldn’t reach a conclusion on the matter.

Eyewitness News previously reported that more branches were said to have been affected by similar verification issues.

ANC regions are within the purview of their provinces, this is the view that dominated Thursday night’s NEC.

Attempts to have Ekurhuleni, Gauteng’s largest region, rerun its conference have failed as a majority of the ANC’s senior leaders called for the province to resolve this matter on its own.

A long meeting over the fate of just five branches of the ANC saw its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, draw criticism. This as his Phala Phala farm theft found its way into the NEC and some called for him to step aside.

As the dust settles and the Gauteng PEC meets, some insiders said that the NEC meeting, which only wrapped in the early hours of Friday morning, showed signs of subtle but changing winds in the ANC’s balance of forces.

The provincial conference has now rolled into its second day, with formal activities expected to kick off later.