Excitement mounting as National Arts Festival returns live

MAKHANDA - Excitement is mounting for many artists who will display their talents at the annual National Arts Festival.

Lockdown regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the event would take place virtually.

But now not only are the artists bracing themselves to perform on the big stage, but the audience is also promising to come to Makhanda in their numbers.

It is an event that many in the arts industry tick off their bucket list.

Fort Hare University students, Anathi Mafuya and Siphosethu Ziwele, are among those attending.

"It's my first time to be here since I was at Fort Hare in 2019. I'm impressed with the artworks I'm seeing here," Mafuya said.

I'm looking forward to seeing Amanda Black and Ringo, that's my favourite artist," Ziwele said.

The festival started on Thursday and is expected to continue until 3 July.

And if the fanfare is anything to go by, then the economy of the town of Makhanda can expect a much-needed boost.