Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to strike action at power stations

In a statement, the power utility said that some of its employees were on an unprotected strike over salaries after negotiations deadlocked earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage four power cuts from 11am on Friday.

In a statement, the power utility said that due to the ongoing unprotected labour action, it was compelled to take action to conserve emergency generation reserves.

Some of its employees are on an unprotected strike over salaries, after negotiations deadlocked earlier this week.

The utility said that was necessary to boost emergency generation reserves to react to unforeseen circumstances as well as to replenish emergency reserves to prepare for the weekend. It said that this would "help fill the generation deficit while dealing with generating units that may trip amidst the disturbances and compensate for the inability to return generating units timeously to service".

Eskom said that the stage four power cuts would start at 11am until midnight on Friday and continue from 5am on Saturday and Sunday and continue until midnight on both days.