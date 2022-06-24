Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 as strikes bite at power stations
In a statement, the power utility said that some of its employees were on an unprotected strike over salaries after negotiations deadlocked earlier this week.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage four power cuts from 11am on Friday.
In a statement, the power utility said that due to the ongoing unprotected labour action, it was compelled to take action to conserve emergency generation reserves.
Some of its employees are on an unprotected strike over salaries, after negotiations deadlocked earlier this week.
Eskom said that the stage four power cuts would start at 11am until midnight on Friday and continue from 5am on Saturday and Sunday and continue until midnight on both days.
