Durban couple pleads guilty to defrauding KZN Blind & Deaf Society of R13m

DURBAN - A Durban couple has pleaded guilty to fraud and theft amounting to over R13 million linked with the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society.

Ruvanya Ramiah and Ayush Rambally appeared before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

Ramiah pleaded to 354 counts of fraud amounting to over R12 million, while the Rambally pleaded guilty to 79 counts of theft amounting to about R1.7 million.

The case was remanded to 4 August this year for pre-sentencing and correctional supervision reports.

Ramiah was working as a finance officer at the KZN Blind and Deaf Society since early 2021 where she was tasked with salary payments and general payments.

But she abused her position by paying herself inflated salaries.



She also created false payments to suppliers and faked evidence to support the payments into those accounts.

The couple admitted in court that the money they stole was going into their accounts.

KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said: “Rambally said during his plea that he took the money knowing very well that he was not entitled to it, as he was neither an employee nor a creditor of the Society. He admitted to being aware that his actions were unlawful and intended to permanently deprive the Society of the funds, which he would use for his and his wife’s purposes.”

Both accused will be back in court in August, they are both remanded in custody as they were previously not granted bail.