Cosatu hoping for sweeping action on state capture report findings

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu said that the success of the state capture commission lay in the prosecution of those implicated.

The commission's chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo submitted the final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

His report exposed wrongdoing by many high-ranking government officials and business people, as well as recommended further investigations with a view of prosecuting those involved in the hollowing of the state.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said that they hoped that government and the country's law enforcement agencies would take sweeping action to ensure accountability following the outcomes of the judicial inquiry into state capture.

"We as a federation expect that the nation's law enforcement agencies - your NPA, your SAPS, SIU, the Department of Justice - should be able to explain to South Africans on how they intend to process the findings and allegations that are contained in the Zondo Commission's state capture report," Losi said.

At the same time, Losi said that they expected government departments to detail how they planned to improve their management and governance systems to ensure that industrial-scale looting did not happen again.

It said, in particular, the Department of Public Enterprises has a responsibility to respond to the looting that occurred at Eskom, Transnet and other state-owned companies.