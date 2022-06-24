Cape Town City Guide: 7 ways to unwind this weekend

The first half of this year has undoubtedly come with its fair share of stress, so take this weekend to relax and unwind. You deserve it.

We're heading to the last weekend of June, which means we are officially halfway through 2022.

Here are seven ways to unwind in Cape Town this weekend.

HONEST CHOCOLATE BONBON WORKSHOP

Chocolate is probably one of the best comfort foods, so why not spend your Saturday indulging in it?

Visit the Honest Chocolate Factory to learn more about the world of chocolate. You can even be hands-on and make your own bonbons to take home.

Tickets are almost sold out, so be sure to grab yours fast.

Buy your tickets and find out more here.

LA BOHEME WINE BAR AND BISTRO

If your ideal way to relax involves a glass of wine and a hearty meal, why don't you treat yourself to the La Boheme Wine Bar and Bistro, and enjoy some delicious food on the Sea Point Promenade?

Find out more here.

LIBRISA SPA AT BELMOND MOUNT NELSON HOTEL

If you want to achieve total relaxation, a luxury spa day will do the trick.

There are various treatments to choose from and there is definitely something that will satisfy you while taking the well-deserved break.

Find out more here.

LOCAL AT HERITAGE SQUARE

If you'd like to explore some historical spaces in the beautiful city, and enjoy some food and shopping - visit Local at Heritage Square in the heart of Bree Street.

Find out more about what they have to offer here.

SILVERMINE NATURE RESERVE

It looks like there will be clear skies in Cape Town this weekend - and taking a walk to get some fresh air around the Silvermine Nature Reserve can bring you serenity.

See Silvermine's Facebook page here.

THE BEGINNING OF TIME AT ERIN HALL

Music is known to soothe the soul.

If you can give the afternoon traffic a miss by spending your Friday afternoon at Erin Hall for an intimate concert featuring tunes from the Cape Chamber Music Collective.

You can also enjoy the experience with a glass of wine in hand.

Find out more, and purchase tickets here.

WATERSHED MARKET

Finally, if you'd like to spend some time browsing the stalls, and maybe treating yourself to some shopping - visit the Watershed Market at V&A Waterfront.

With over 100 stalls to browse, there is something for everyone.

Find out more here.