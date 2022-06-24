ASA names preliminary squad for World Champs, hopes more athletes qualify

The final ASA team will be announced after the qualifying window is closed.

JOHANNESBURG - Athletics South Africa (ASA) has named a 20-member preliminary national team for the World Athletics Championships to be held in the United States from 15-24 July.

The squad is not yet complete, and athletes can still be added to the national team, provided they achieve the required criteria by the end of the qualifying period, which closes on Sunday, 26 June 2022.

South Africa’s medal hopes at the championships will be pinned firmly on Commonwealth 100m titleholder, Akani Simbine, and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, who continues his quest to regain his best form in the 400m.

National 100m record holder Carina Horn, 20-year-old 800m sensation, Prudence Sekgodiso and experienced long-distance runner Dominique Scott-Efurd are among the women hoping to display winning performances in Eugene, Oregon.

All athletes in the preliminary ASA team have met the qualifying criteria for the World Athletics Championships - which will be held for the first time since the showpiece was last held in Doha, Qatar in 2019.

“We hope more athletes will still qualify so that we can have a bigger team. Athletes still looking for a qualifier must do everything to use the small window left,” said James Moloi, the president of ASA.

The final ASA team will be announced after the qualifying window is closed.

PRELIMINARY SOUTH AFRICAN TEAM

Men: Akani Simbine (100m), Gift Leotlela (100m), Shaun Maswanganyi (200m), Luxolo Adams (200m), Wayde van Niekerk (400m), Tshepo Tshite (800m), Sokwakhana Zazini (400m Hurdles), Adriaan Wildschutt (5,000m), Precious Mashele (5,000m), Melikhaya Frans (Marathon), Tumelo Motlagale (Marathon), Werner Visser (Discus), Wayne Snyman (20km Race Walk)

Women: Carina Horn (100m), Miranda Coetzee (400m), Prudence Sekgodiso (800m), Dominique Scott (1,0000m), Zenéy van der Walt (400m Hurdles), Ischke Senekal (Shot Put), Jo-Ane van Dyk (Javelin)