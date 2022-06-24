ANC Gauteng elective conference gets into swing after some delays

Law enforcement is not taking any chances with a rigorous security check on the way into the venue, making for a tense atmosphere on the periphery.

JOHANNESBURG - After a day of delays, the ANC's Gauteng elective conference seems set to be getting underway with the first batch of delegates arriving in Benoni on Friday.

Delegates will join talks at the Lakes Hotel, including plenary sessions on policy documents.

But the leadership race between Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile will take centre stage.

Law enforcement is not taking any chances with a rigorous security check on the way into the venue, making for a tense atmosphere on the periphery. But on the inside, the atmosphere is filled with song and dance as the first batch of delegates set the stage for a fierce leadership contest.

Dressed in black, green and gold, the delegates appear upbeat, singing songs in support of Lesufi and Maile.

It’s near impossible to tell from face value how the votes will sway, with delegates also reluctant to speak to the media, telling Eyewitness News that the objective is to unite Gauteng.