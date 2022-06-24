4.3% of entry-level employees in SA are foreign nationals: Report

Over 12 million South Africans are unemployed, dashing the hopes of young people who have never stepped into the labour market.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Employment and Labour said the employment of foreign nationals at entry-level jobs in South Africa's labour market - especially in the private sector - remained a challenge.

An Employment Equity Commission report released on Thursday indicated that the group represented 4.3% of all workers at the unskilled level.

There have been growing tensions in society over the issue, with some South Africans pushing for policies that would prioritise hiring locals above foreign nationals.

The commission further urged employers to give preference to South Africans to deal with the glaring unemployment crisis.

It described the unskilled labour group as an entry-level to the world of work.

The unskilled cohort is dominated by African and coloured people, as the commission pointed out.

The government has begun work to address the foreign national representation in entry-level jobs.

The National Labour Migration Policy and the Employment Services Amendment Bill are the government's interventions that seek to regulate how employers hire foreign nationals while protecting the rights of migrants.