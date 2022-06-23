Zondo report finds Ramaphosa lied about work of SSA review panel

It’s also shows he lied when quizzed on the work of the high-level review panel on the State Security Agency (SSA).

JOHANNESBURG - The final state capture report has exposed a series of glaring gaps in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony on the widespread looting of state resources.

It also showed that he lied when quizzed on the work of the high-level review panel on the State Security Agency (SSA).

He told the commission that its work was at an advanced stage, yet evidence it had assessed showed recommendations regarding internal investigations had come to a halt and there was interference from the highest powers at the agency and ministry with no consequences for those who were found meddling in the SSA’s affairs.

The commission completed its four-year inquiry, handing over the final report and recommendations to the president on Wednesday night.

Ramaphosa’s historic move of publicly subjecting himself to questions on how state capture and corruption became endemic in the country has not paid off.

This as the commission’s outcomes describe his answers to the question what he knew as opaque.

It said that as the deputy president at the time, Ramaphosa had the responsibility to know more than what he said he learnt via the media and civil society about serious and credible allegations of corruption against the Guptas.

Ramaphosa was also heavily criticised for his handling of two leaders who brought the State Security Agency to its knees.

It labelled the president’s decision to appoint David Mahlobo as a deputy minister in 2019 as concerning, this following damning findings in the high-level review panel report against the former minister.

Mahlobo continues to serve under Ramaphosa to date.

It had a similar view on Ramaphosa's approach to Arthur Fraser, who’s accused of running a parallel spy agency by the same panel report.

The commission questioned why the president saw it fit to move him to another senior government post in 2018 from which he retired only this year.

As it stands, Fraser is shaping up to possibly be the architect of Ramaphosa’s downfall, having laid the criminal complaint over the theft of allegedly, millions of dollars at the president’s farm.