With new strategy, NMB municipality says it's working to resolve water crisis

It adopted a new water leaks strategy on Monday, repairing more than 800 of its 3,000 leaks in the metro.

GQEBERHA - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality claims it is working tirelessly to resolve its water crisis.

The city of Gqeberha and its surrounds has apparently been losing 29% of its water due to these leakages.

But residents said that they would only celebrate once the taps were running smoothly again.

The Malabar old age home caters for 40 patients, with 36 staff involved.

Nursing manager Sureyah Joel said that it had been very difficult to look after the elderly during a water crisis.

“In a really bad way because we need water to cook, we need water to clean and change patients,” Joel explained.

But the municipality is adamant that it is on the right track.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen explained: “We are very grateful to our member companies who have stepped out and dedicated their time and expertise resources with the water crisis. We encourage all stakeholders to play their part in assisting to reduce water consumption levels and also water losses.”

As concerns over Day Zero continue, metro bosses are also urging residents not to waste water.