[WATCH] Ciara nails the Amapiano ‘Umlando’ dance challenge

The #UmlandoChallenge has gripped the world by storm lately after it’s originator, Amapiano artist Toss, posted a video of himself doing the routine in a preview snippet of his song Umlando early this year.

FILE: US American singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Ciara. Picture: instagram.com
KFM 14 minutes ago

In the video, Toss is seen shaking his waist on a balcony, in the shower and even in the middle of a busy road. On Twitter, the video garnered over 1.6 million views and over 50,000 likes.

The birth of the #UmlandoChallenge soon saw many South Africans join in on to showcase their waist-moving dance skills.

Soon, the trend would be picked up internationally and is currently one of the biggest dance challenges at the moment.

American R&B artist Ciara also shared a video of herself doing the #UmlandoChallenge with the caption “Ready to JUMP the Wknd like” in what appears to be a dance studio.

The _Umlando _official music video on YouTube has been amassing thousands of views daily and now sits at over 5 million views and is at number four on YouTube South Africa’s top 100 music videos charts as of Thursday, 23 June 2022, since its release in April.

The song features other Amapiano hit sensations, Sir Trill, Lady Du, 9umba, Mdoovar, Young Stunna and Slade.

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Ciara nails the Amapiano ‘Umlando’ dance challenge

