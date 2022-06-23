[WATCH] Ciara nails the Amapiano ‘Umlando’ dance challenge

The #UmlandoChallenge has gripped the world by storm lately after it’s originator, Amapiano artist Toss, posted a video of himself doing the routine in a preview snippet of his song Umlando early this year.

In the video, Toss is seen shaking his waist on a balcony, in the shower and even in the middle of a busy road. On Twitter, the video garnered over 1.6 million views and over 50,000 likes.