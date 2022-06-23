[WATCH] Ciara nails the Amapiano ‘Umlando’ dance challenge
The #UmlandoChallenge has gripped the world by storm lately after it’s originator, Amapiano artist Toss, posted a video of himself doing the routine in a preview snippet of his song Umlando early this year.
In the video, Toss is seen shaking his waist on a balcony, in the shower and even in the middle of a busy road. On Twitter, the video garnered over 1.6 million views and over 50,000 likes.
Asenzini uMlando😂🤌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/6xq6lPEQJe— #UmlandoChallenge (@indabakabani) January 5, 2022
The birth of the #UmlandoChallenge soon saw many South Africans join in on to showcase their waist-moving dance skills.
[WATCH] The #947DriveWithThando team decided to do the #UmlandoChallenge during the ad breaks and latest hit songs! 🙂— If you love Joburg, 947 loves you❤️ (@947) January 19, 2022
Who did it better? @Thando_Thabethe or @AlexCaige or @Lerato_Ho? pic.twitter.com/h1CdoXAPS5
On the girls side ,she took the crown#UmlandoChallenge pic.twitter.com/KRxqUP4Gxr— #OUTNOW⏳ (@TheReal_Turk) January 20, 2022
Uncle Waffles x #UmlandoChallenge pic.twitter.com/cSJcWrcDQh— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) January 29, 2022