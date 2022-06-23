Suspect arrested in connection with Shireen Essop kidnapping due in court

The 28-year-old suspect faces a charge of the possession of stolen property, believed to have belonged to the victim.

CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the Shireen Essop kidnapping case.

The 28-year-old suspect faces a charge of the possession of stolen property, believed to have belonged to the victim.

The 32-year-old Manenberg mother was reunited with her family earlier this month after she'd been missing for three weeks.

Essop disappeared while driving home from work along Weltevreden Road in Browns Farm in Philippi on 23 May and was reunited with her family on 11 June.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "It is alleged that the suspect was found in possession of property believed to be that of the kidnap victim, who has since been reunited with her family. As the investigations continue, further charges and arrests cannot be ruled out."