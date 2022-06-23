Preparations under way for ANC Gauteng elective conference

The four-day event will see the party elect a new leadership structure in a highly contested race.

JOHANNESBURG - Preparations are under way at the Lakes Hotel in Benoni as the all-important ANC's provincial elective conference is set to kick off on Thursday.

Security is tight with a contingent of police on site ahead of the conference.

Apart from ANC flags leading to the Lakes Hotel Conference Centre, and the high police visibility, there is little other activity except for a few delegates in ANC regalia and police patrolling the premises.

The four-day event will see the party elect a new leadership structure in a highly contested race, expected to unfold between the two contenders for the chairperson position, Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile.

Several other big names have been touted for the leadership structure, including former MEC for Health, Bandile Masuku, who is expected to vie for the treasurer position.

Once registration of the 1 133 delegates has been completed, a discussion on the national policy documents will take place later in the afternoon.