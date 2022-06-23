Parly yet to process Zondo recommendation on appointment of president

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has recommended that the country’s Constitution be changed to allow for the president to be directly elected.

CAPE TOWN - It’s not yet clear when Parliament will take on one of the state capture commission’s most far-reaching recommendations – the election of the president.

But parties like the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance, on Thursday said there was no silver bullet and a raft of electoral changes were needed to fix the flawed system.

In his final instalment of the inquiry's report, he found the country’s electoral system wanting.

Zondo questioned the election of a president who currently is not directly elected. He recommended that Parliament amend the Constitution.

But DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said while they supported the recommendation, it would have to be accompanied by other changes.

"We would like to see it implemented alongside other Parliamentary reforms because it’s not one silver bullet that’s going to change the vacuum or that’s going to strengthen the oversight mechanism of Parliament. It’s going to be a whole host of reforms."

While parliamentarians are yet to process the recommendation, the matter is expected to be considered.

Parliament said earlier that it was in the process of "establishing appropriate systems" that would help it to "process and oversee" the implementation of the state capture report following the final submission.

