NICD urges govt to re-impose COVID-19 regulations after monkeypox case

The NICD has indicated that the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to the COVID-19 symptoms, which are flu-like and a disruptive blister-like rash on the skin.

JOHANNESBURG - Experts at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases are urging government to re-impose the COVID-19 regulations to control the spread of monkeypox.

Professor Cheryl Cohen on Thursday said this would help the state in tracking the virus and avoiding any fatalities.

This comes after Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced on Thursday afternoon that the first monkeypox case had been reported from a 30-year-old man in Johannesburg with no travel history.

It said this virus has a low rate of fatalities and transmissions, however, for government to ensure it doesn't spread out of control, COVID-19 regulations should return.

"It is appropriate that the regulations be appealed now because essentially, these control measures and these regulations need to be proportionate to the risk of the disease. And we see that the risk has come down and therefore it is appropriate to relax our control," said Professor Cohen.

Cohen said despite all the warnings, South Africans should not panic.