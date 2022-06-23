Lotto results: Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 are:

Lotto: 09, 16, 32, 38, 42, 46 B: 33

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 16, 29, 30, 32, 33 B: 18

Lotto Plus 2: 21, 26, 31, 45, 48, 50 B: 14

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.