Lira on the road to recovery, thanks fans for support after stroke

She took to Instagram, thanking her fans for all of their unwavering support during a very difficult time in her life.

The start of 2022 has been tumultuous for Afro-soul singer Lerato ‘Lira’ Molapo, but it seems the second half of the year is offering her some much-needed turnaround.

ON Thursday, the multi-award-winning musician marked three months in recovery from her stroke.

The singer's family announced her illness in April, which affected her ability to communicate.

The stroke also put a halt on performances as the 44-year-old prioritised her health.

“So much love for me, makes me emotional. I am doing so well!”

She reports that she can now read, write, speak and is doing very well.

