KZN govt hopes to unite communities after July 2021 unrest

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government on Thursday said July's Phoenix unrest and subsequent violence had set the efforts for social cohesion back.

During the unrest last year, people from Phoenix and neighbouring communities were targeted, assaulted and killed by some residents.

A month before marking a year since the violence, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has launched a programme to carry out social cohesion programmes amongst the Indian and African communities.

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu led the official launch in Inanda, north of Durban.

The unrest saw widespread looting, the province’s infrastructure was also badly affected, however, some people also took advantage of the unrest.

“Beyond the incidents of looting in July 2021, there were also unfortunate incidents of racism and racial attitude that sprang out of that frustration - where we saw, amongst other things, a small group of criminals of Indian origin who mercilessly killed African people," said Mshengu.

The province said it was committed to ensuring that communities from different race groups were united.

Thursday's event included a sports programme between different schools. It will also be taken to all regions across province