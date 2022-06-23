How to spot a scam: NCC explains its role in preventing fraudulent activity

Zaid Kriel | Lester Kiewit spoke with Thezi Mabuza, the chairperson of the National Consumer Commission, to get insight on how to spot a scam event.

Following on from previous reports related to the Dino Expo, CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit spoke with the chairperson of the National Consumer Commission (NCC) to find out if they had been made aware of the alleged fraudulent event.

According to the acting chairperson, Thezi Mabuza, the commission had not received any complaints from the public. She noted, however, that the commission was aware of the social media storm surrounding the event.

We haven't received any complaint so far, in relation to consumers. But then it becomes sort of an eyesore to us as regulators when we see people complaining and raising issues and you see certain things that become offensive to the CPA. Thezi Mabuza, chairman of the National Consumer Commission

Asked whether the NCC had made any overtures to investigate the matter on their own, the chairperson elaborated that they have tried to make contact with the Dino Expo team, but to no avail. The team was still actively looking into the matter, however.

We have tried in this case to check for details [with the organisers], we haven't received any, but we will continue trying [...] Because we don't always need to receive complaints. We scan the social media to see what is happening, so that we can prevent consumers from really getting into harm. Thezi Mabuza, chairman of the National Consumer Commission

Regarding what protections are in place more generally for South African consumers who fear they may have been involved in a fraudulent event, the acting chairperson said the NCC did work alongside other regulators to help root out scams of this nature.

We also are in a network with other regulators. If something happens in another jurisdiction and another regulator picks up something [...] that regulator is dutybound to say: 'We are looking at this'. So we keep on communicating with one another and keep looking at what is happening in our spaces and we warn one another. Thezi Mabuza, chairman of the National Consumer Commission

