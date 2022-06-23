Final state capture report calls ANC’s bluff on claims of fighting corruption

It said the party’s internal systems had not been effective in holding members to account.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has called the African National Congress (ANC)’s bluff on its claims that it’s been committed to fighting corruption.

Volume two of part five of the commission’s report delved into the party’s president Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony before it, as well as the organisation’s role in state capture.

It’s found that the ANC actively engaged in corrupt activities for its own gain.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s report into state capture has dissected the ANC, delving into the inner workings of the governing party.