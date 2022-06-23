READING LIST: Everything you need to know about the final state capture report

In case you missed it here is an Eyewitness News collation of some of the most important things to come out of the much-anticipated final instalment of the state capture report.

JOHANNESBURG - It took almost four years and in the region of R1 billion, but the final instalment of the state capture commission of inquiry’s findings was finally submitted to the president on Wednesday.

There's a lot of information. So Eyewitness News has collated some of the most important things to come out of the much-anticipated final instalment to read and share at your leisure.

1. The final state capture report has exposed a series of glaring gaps in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony on the widespread looting of state resources. It also showed that he lied when quizzed on the work of the high-level review panel on the State Security Agency (SSA). Read all about this below: