EFF MPs to face parly disciplinary hearing over Ramaphosa budget vote disruption

Five EFF MPs were removed from the National Assembly after disrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa from tabling his department’s budget in parliament earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - EFF MPs who were ejected from the Presidency budget vote earlier this month have been referred to a disciplinary hearing, and could face more sanctions like suspension.

The EFF had objected to President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the house because of criminal allegations of money laundering.

The MPs will now face Parliament’s Powers and Privileges Committee - which deals with disciplinary hearings.

On Thursday morning, the National Assembly’s subcommittee on the removal of members met to discuss the incidents which happened over two days during the presidency budget debate.

Meanwhile, MPs from other parties accused the EFF of trampling on their constitutional right to listen to the President during the disruptive sitting.

"In fact, I believe I, together with all the members of parliament have the right to claim that our constitutional right to hear the answer of the president was taken away from us, and that is something we need to look at very closely," said DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

National Assembly secretary, Masibulele Xaso, said the rules allowed for the EFF MPs' removal from the house.