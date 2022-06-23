'Conduit' Duduzane Zuma should be investigated for corruption - Zondo

Describing former President Jacob Zuma’s son as a 'conduit' between the corruption-accused Gupta family and the government, the final report by the inquiry said that he was present in several cases when bribes were offered to individuals at the infamous Saxonwold residence.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission said that law enforcement agencies should conduct investigations into whether Duduzane Zuma committed any offences by facilitating acts of corruption, including when Tony Gupta offered to bribe former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and others.

Describing former President Jacob Zuma’s son as a "conduit" between the corruption-accused Gupta family and the government, the final report by the inquiry said that he was present in several cases when bribes were offered to individuals at the infamous Saxonwold residence.

Duduzane Zuma rose to prominence during the powerful years of the Guptas, becoming their business partner in several ventures.

READ: Final state capture report in full

Jacob Zuma was liberal with the details of how the Gupta family helped his son with a job when he was sidelined by virtue of his association with the former president.

But the commission’s report revealed that the Guptas were no good Samaritans, with Duduzane quickly occupying a critical role in the alleged criminal network.

He has denied some of the allegations levelled against him.

In analysing the evidence of different individuals who appeared before the commission, the report stamps the evidence of Mcebisi Jonas, who placed Zuma in the room where he was offered a bribe and the position of finance minister in exchange for his compliance with their agenda.

He again features in various other testimonies accepted by the commission, including bribe offers to former SAA CEO Vuyisile Kona, former Transnet board chairperson Mafika Mkwanazi and others.

Zuma was also a beneficiary of unlawful contracts that were awarded by Eskom to Tegeta where he was a shareholder.

The report also said that he appeared to have taken part in decision-making that would lead to the award of contracts by state-owned entities to Gupta-linked companies.

But it doesn’t stop there; just like the evidence shows in the case of the Gupta family members, he is also suspected of having been involved in the appointment of key individuals to SOEs.

Despite the cloud that hangs over him, ANC members found it fitting to appoint him a branch chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal.