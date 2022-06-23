City of Cape Town to drop remaining COVID restrictions at all its facilities

This comes on the back of Health Minister Joe Phaahla repealing all South Africa's remaining coronavirus pandemic safety measures, including the compulsory wearing of face masks.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is to drop the remaining COVID-19 restrictions at all of the metro's facilities.

Limits on the number of people attending public gatherings, as well as COVID-19 checks at the country's borders have been scrapped.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has stressed that these regulations should have been dropped a long time ago.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the news that all remaining restrictions have been removed. That means no more masks, no more capacity restrictions at any venues, theatres, stadiums... This is great news for the city of Cape Town and great news for South Africa," the mayor said.

Premier Alan Winde has stressed the focus now should be about the economy and creating more jobs.