Camera boat, Joburg Water play their part in search of Khaya Magadla

Rescue teams continued to search the four-kilometre stretch of the sewer pipeline along Fuchia road in Klipsruit west, which leads up to the split chamber at the Olifantsvlei water treatment plant.

JOHANNESBURG - There is still no sign of Khaya Magadla, eleven days into the operation to retrieve the six-year-old who fell into an uncovered manhole in Dlamini, Soweto.

A camera boat was also launched to assist in the search.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said if the rescue personnel walking through the pipelines failed to locate the missing child, they would have to hand the operation over to Joburg Water.

Mulaudzi said at the split chamber, rescue technicians hoped to physically search the three tunnels that led to the water treatment plant, but this would depend on whether Joburg Water technicians would be able to reduce the water flow.

“We want to go through the tunnel so that we eliminate any doubt, but if that process is not possible, we will have to leave it to Joburg Water to do it mechanically, meaning that they will open and close each of the lanes to clear that line and then from there, we will hear from the people at the plant whether they see something or not.”

Meanwhile, some parts of Soweto continued to experience water cuts as select reservoirs remained isolated by Joburg Water.

“The search and rescue team will be launching the camera boat for the last stretch of the line – which is less than a kilometre from the split chambers. In aid of the search, Joburg Water will be closing reservoirs and direct feeds similar to yesterday,” said the utility’s Seipati Nyawuza.

On Wednesday, Mulaudzi said they hoped to find the boy on Thursday, but as the sun began to set on day eleven, it appears the operation may carry over to Friday.