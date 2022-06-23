Big Concerts elated with govt scrapping masks rule, limits on public gatherings

The new regulations were gazetted by the Department of Health on Wednesday night and they're in effect from Thursday onwards.

CAPE TOWN - Big concerts said that it was over the moon now that government had dropped its COVID-19 mask rule and the cap on public gatherings.

The new regulations were gazetted by the Department of Health on Wednesday night and they're in effect from Thursday onwards.

With Big Concerts bringing Justin Bieber to South Africa later this year and about to announce more touring artists, the company's CEO, Justin van Wyk, said that the timing was perfect.

“It was nerve-wracking because our timing was impeccable. We had just announced Justin Bieber and two weeks later, our scientists announced Omicron. We are ecstatic with this news, it is going to be a great summer. The road to economic recovery starts today,” Van Wyk said.