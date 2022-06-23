ANC to use Zondo's report as guidance for renewal programme

The ruling party had previously admitted to the commission that its own weaknesses may have enabled state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday said it would use the findings of the state capture commission as guidance in its programme of renewal and rebuilding.

The ruling party had previously admitted to the commission that its own weaknesses may have enabled state capture.

The findings of commission chair Raymond Zondo confirmed this as many of its leaders like Ace Magashule and David Mahlobo have been implicated in an alleged corrupt activity that betrayed the trust that many South Africans had put in the governing party.

Zondo has exposed the ANC as a political party led by lying and corrupt leaders who colluded with unscrupulous business people to steal resources meant to address the country’s challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Not only has Zondo found President Cyril Ramaphosa to be a liar and his predecessor former president Jacob Zuma to have facilitated the loot of state assets, he has established that their sub-ordinates within the governing party also participated in alleged criminal activity.

Some of those implicated include Magashule and former spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the governing party said all members implicated in state capture should appear before its integrity commission to explain themselves.

It has also encouraged law enforcement agencies to study Zondo’s report and take appropriate action.