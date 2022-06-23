Abongile Mafalala murder case expected to resume in court

Thirty-two-year-old Abongile Mafalala died when a group of Parkwood residents turned on him at the end of last month.

CAPE TOWN - The murder case of a Cape Town e-hailing driver is back in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Thirty-two-year-old Abongile Mafalala died when a group of Parkwood residents turned on him at the end of last month.

Mafalala came under attack, as the angry mob believed that he was involved in alleged abductions in the city.

Eleven people appeared in the dock at the last court appearance on 13 June.

A 15-year-old boy, who was released into the care of his parents on the day, is among those charged with Mafalala’s murder.

The accused face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

The case has been remanded to today for an advocate from the Director of Public Prosecution’s office to deal with the matter.