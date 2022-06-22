Zondo: We'd need 10 more years to probe everything under terms of reference

Zondo has officially handed over the fifth and sixth parts of the state capture commission report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday said the terms of reference of the state capture commission of inquiry were very wide - and it would take at least 10 years to fully complete the task.

Zondo has officially handed over the fifth and sixth parts of the state capture commission report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

"The terms of reference of the commission are very wide, but have reached this point because if we were going to investigate everything that fell within the terms of reference of the commission, maybe we will take another 10 years."

He said the two parts have covered various areas.

"It's SABC and State Security Agency... Vrede Dairy project is covered. Parliamentary oversight is covered, we also have chapters that deal with money flows and how some that was obtained through state capture was moved out of the country."

He said other areas have also been covered.

"We deal also with evidence of Ramaphosa as president of the country and president of the ANC. We deal with evidence relating to the ANC and then we have a lot of evidence relating to some individuals. We deal with Waterkloof landing as well."

Zondo said there were difficult times when staff weren't paid over even threatened.

"They went through a very difficult time but they stood by me and I just want to acknowledge the support that they have given me."

He said South Africans had show the commission their love and support.

Chief Justice Zondo thanked his family who had also been through a difficult time.