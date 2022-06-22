Yet another delay in handover of the final state capture report to Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has thus far received part one to part four of the reports, but not the final volume.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has still not received the fifth and final report from the state capture commission's chair, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, at the Union Buildings.

The formal handover ceremony was due to get underway at 4 pm on Wednesday.

After the handover, the Presidency will publish the final report.

The first part of the report was handed over to the president by the chief justice in January.

Paul Hoffman of the Accountability Now said President Ramaphosa had a duty to ensure that after receiving the report, state capture did not repeat itself in South Africa.

"We do need to reform the criminal justice administration, and need to end this practice of cadre deployment, the public administration and the state-owned enterprises. Reform of the criminal justice system is necessitated."

