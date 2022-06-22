WC's Winde again calls for remaining COVID restrictions to be dropped

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s move to convene the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting for Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has reiterated calls for all remaining COVID-19 regulations to be dropped.

The meeting comes on the back of a memo from Health Minister Joe Phaahla, shared on social media, which indicates that COVID-19 regulations will be relaxed, which includes the dropping of face masks in public places.

Winde said that it was now up to individuals to demonstrate personal responsibility by using all the knowledge that we had learnt over the last two years.

"We need to make sure that all of those regulations that apply to tourists coming in and out of our country are removed just as so many of our competitors have long ago removed restrictions. We have shown now in this last wave that our hospital system can cope with anything that COVID-19 throws up. Till now we've managed it very well and we can see that we can manage this without any of the restrictions," Winde said.

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, agrees with the premier.

"So that people do not have to wear masks unless they want to and that our events, venues, theatres and so on can return to 100% capacity. This is really important for our economy to start this slow recovery and these moves come far too late," Hill-Lewis said.