Water in parts of Soweto may be shut off to help in search for Khaya Magadla

After nine days, there still has been no sign of the six-year-old boy who fell down a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg’s emergency services could be requesting the help of the Soweto community in the search for Khaya Magadla.

The emergency services are considering shutting off the water supply to some areas in and around the city as the search for the six-year-old who fell into a manhole over a week ago intensifies.

Since Monday, police divers, rescuers, and municipal workers have been hard at work trying to find him.

Search and recovery operations have failed to find any trace of Magadla, despite an extensive search.

Emergency services and Joburg Water have been involved in the operation.

"Continuing with our search along the pipeline the are various opportunities that we will be exploring with the hope that we might be able to locate young Khaya and be able to assist the family to find closure," said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

There is a six kilometre stretch left for the teams to search and four manholes left to enter.