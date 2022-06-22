Go

WATCH LIVE: Presidency receives final part of state capture report

The commission began its work in August 2017. It was initially given 180 days to wrap it up but has since been granted a total of eight extensions by the courts.

FILE: Chair of the state capture commission Raymond Zondo (L) handed over the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) on 4 January 2022. Picture: GCIS.
JOHANNESBURG - It took almost four years and in the region of R1 billion but the fifth and final instalment of the state capture commission of inquiry’s findings is finally being submitted to the president on Wednesday.

The public hearings, which saw more than 330 witnesses give evidence, were eventually concluded last August.

