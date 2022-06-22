Tshwane ANC unhappy with step aside resolution, wants conference discussion

The ANC in Tshwane said that the rule had assisted in reining in some members, however, it has said that the 2017 resolution had also been manipulated.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane is Gauteng’s first region to come out expressing dissatisfaction with its contentious step aside resolution in its current form.

It said that the party must reconsider how it implemented the rule, aimed at assisting to renew the organisation.

Tshwane wants this weekend’s provincial conference to also deliberate on the issue, with an aim of shaping how the party approaches it at both its upcoming policy and national conferences.

The step aside rule is currently being applied to those facing corruption and serious criminal charges.

The step aside resolution has hampered the political careers of several leaders in the ANC.

Corruption-accused secretary-general Ace Magashule, Limpopo’s powerful VBS-accused Danny Msiza, murder-accused Mandla Msibi and eThekwini’s Zandile Gumede, who also faces corruption charges, are all on the outside looking in due to the contentious rule.

Regional secretary, George Matjila, said that there was a need to discuss it further.

"Once it is properly implemented it will assist in restraining the conduct of a comrade and once it is manipulated it will create problems. It can end the organisation," Matjila said.

This issue is one of many Tshwane hopes to take to this weekend’s Gauteng four-day ANC conference.